PM Narendra Modi meets King Felipe VI on Spanish leg of four-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Spanish King Felipe VI at the Palacio de la Zarzuela palace on the outskirts of Madrid. Modi is on the second leg of his four-nation tour; he previously visited Germany and will later head to Russia and France. Earlier in the day, he met Spanish President Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace as well as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country since 1988.

“Had the honour to call on His Majesty King Felipe VI. We had a wonderful meeting,” the PM tweeted in both Spanish and English. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay called it a ‘royal greeting’, after posting a picture of the two leaders on Twitter.

India and Spain signed seven agreements on Wednesday, including those on cyber security, technical cooperation in civil aviation, organ transportation and renewable energy. The MoUs were signed after the two prime ministers met. “Held wide-ranging talks with him on further cementing India-Spain relations. India seeks to work closely with Spain in the economic sphere, combating the menace of terror & promoting deeper cultural ties,” the PM tweeted after their meeting. Mariano Rajoy Brey also thanked PM Modi for his visit and for strengthening ties between the two countries.

PM Modi is expected to travel to St Petersburg on June 1 for the 18th India-Russia annual Summit, where he will interact with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will also attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the following day. From Russia, he will be travelling to Paris to hold talks with the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

