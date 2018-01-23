PM Narendra Modi meets Indian CEOs with ‘together we can’ message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018 (Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018 (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met a group of Indian CEOs at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting here, as India presented a collective pitch for showcasing the growth story of the country. Those present at the meeting included Rahul Bajaj, Chanda Kochhar, Uday Kotak, Naresh Goyal, N Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Mittal, Ravi Ruia and Chandrajit Bannerjee.

The government officials present included S Jaishankar, Amitabh Kant, Ramesh Abhishek and Atul Chaturvedi. “Together we can! Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indian CEOs present at the WEF working hand in hand towards a brighter future for the country,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson tweeted with the hashtag IndiaMeansBusiness, the campaign being run by India in Davos this year.

Modi had also held a roundtable dinner meeting last night with 60 CEOs, including from big global corporates. Modi narrated the India growth story and underlined immense growth opportunities presented by the country for global businesses.

