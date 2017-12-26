Best of 2017
  • PM Narendra Modi meets his mother in Gujarat

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Gujarat several times in the past two months in the run up to the recently-concluded Assembly elections, he could not meet his mother, apparently due to his hectic schedule.

By: PTI | Gandhinagar | Published: December 26, 2017 6:16 pm
Narendra Modi meets his mother in Gujarat “After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport this morning, Modi first reached Raisan and spent some time with his mother and enquired about her health,” a BJP leader said. (Source: Twitter/PMO India/)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his 97-year-old mother in Raisan village near at Gandhinagar.

The prime minister met his mother, Hiraba, who lives with his younger brother Pankaj Modi in Raisan, before the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his new council of ministers.

“After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport this morning, Modi first reached Raisan and spent some time with his mother and enquired about her health,” a BJP leader said.

After that, he headed to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in the state capital.

Though Modi has visited Gujarat several times in the past two months in the run up to the recently-concluded Assembly elections, he could not meet his mother, apparently due to his hectic schedule.

  1. S
    Shibu
    Dec 26, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    can you people stop vmting ? keep your degrees, husbands, wifes with you. what do you want to show ? world is having fun, and I'm roting here.
