PM Narendra Modi meets global leaders ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with several heads of state and ministers who have converged here for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Ahead of the official inauguration of the Summit, the Prime Minister held delegation-level talks with various international leaders at Mahatma Mandir this morning, starting with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

In a series of tweets, External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with leaders of Rwanda, Serbia, Japan and Denmark. “A crisp January morning in Gandhinagar begins with full delegation level talks. PM with President @PaulKagame of Rwanda @VibrantGujarat,” Swarup tweeted.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The two leaders witnessed the exchange of an MoU on Forensic Sciences cooperation and Rwanda’s accession to the Intern’l Solar Alliance,” said another tweet. Later, Modi held bilateral talks with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Economy Minister of Japan Seko Hiroshige and then with Energy Minister of Denmark Lars Clilleholt. “Strengthening ties with Serbia. PM @narendramodi holds 2nd bilateral with Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian PM at #VibrantGujarat2017,” Swarup said in another tweet.

“An enduring investment partner. 2 months after Economy Minister @SekoHiroshige called on PM in Tokyo, they meet @VibrantGujarat,” he said. “Learning from the leaders in renewable energy. PM @narendramodi with @larsclilleholt, Minister for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark,” he tweeted. The Prime Minister is expected to hold similar meetings with other heads of state ahead of the official inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Summit later today. Around 20 heads of state and ministers from different governments across the world are attending the summit.

Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will attend the Summit along with a large US business delegation. Other prominent dignitaries are President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Deputy PM of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski.