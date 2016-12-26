PM Narendra Modi meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday, praises contribution

People wait outside the residence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi to greet him on his birthday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) People wait outside the residence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi to greet him on his birthday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited BJP patriarch and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and wished him on his birthday on Sunday. Accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah, Modi also met the family members of the ailing BJP leader, who completed 92 years on Sunday. Vajpayee has not been keeping well for a few years. The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of Vajpayee, under whose leadership the country “proudly grew in stature in the field of nuclear power”. The Modi government celebrates Vajpayee’s birthday as Good Governance Day.

“Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life…Atal ji’s exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India’s growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter. Modi also put out an old video of his meeting with Vajpayee and tweeted, “See what Atal ji does when he meets a party ‘karyakarta’. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish.”

Later in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, Modi showered lavish praise on the former Prime Minister. “Today is also the birthday of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. This country can never forget Atalji’s contributions. Under his leadership, the country proudly grew in stature in the field of nuclear power also,” he said, alluding to Pokharan-II, when nuclear tests were carried out in May 1998 during Vajpayee’s regime.

Modi added that “whether in the role of a party leader, MP, minister or Prime Minister, Atalji always established an ideal. I salute Atalji on his birthday and pray to God for his good health”. Remembering his meetings with Vajpayee, Modi said he had had the privilege of working with him as a party worker. “This morning when I tweeted, I shared a video in which you can see how as a small party worker one had the fortune of having affection showered upon him by Atalji,” he said in his programme.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also extended her greetings to the former PM. She visited Vajpayee’s residence in the national capital. BJP workers, meanwhile, distributed fruits to patients in JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, led by its newly appointed president Poonam Mahajan, carried out a campaign ‘Digital Kranti for Good Governance’ to mark Vajpayee’s birthday.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior party leaders also attended a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ here to mark Vajpayee’s birthday. Singer Shankar Mahadevan sang devotional songs at the programme.