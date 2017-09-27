PM Narendra Modi meets 2015-batch IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Officers should work hard to create the India the freedom fighters dreamed of by 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi told a batch of young IAS officers on Tuesday. He was speaking at the valedictory session for the 2015-batch IAS officers who had been deputed as Assistant Secretaries in various government departments before the formal cadre postings.

Eight selected presentations on various themes of governance were made by the officers, on themes such as rapid response for accident victims, tracking individual carbon footprints, financial inclusion, improving rural incomes, data driven rural prosperity, heritage tourism, railway safety, and central armed police forces.

The PM asked the young officers to focus on subjects such as GST implementation and boosting digital transactions, especially via the BHIM App. He urged all officers to speed up the adoption of Government e- Marketplace in their respective departments. “Officers who have risen from humble backgrounds, should meet young students,” he said.

