PM Modi meets Jordan King LIVE UDPATES: ‘Indian democracy is a celebration of our age old plurality’

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, who is on the last leg of his three-day visit to the country, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday. Issues concerning Palestine and ways to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and extremism are likely to figure prominently in the deliberations between the two leaders.

Modi and Abdullah are also expected to hold a discussion on defence cooperation, a twinning agreement between archaeological sites in Agra and Petra (Jordan), establishment of a centre for excellence in Amman by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and some agreements on health, culture and customs.

