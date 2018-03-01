PM Modi meets Jordan King LIVE UDPATES: ‘Indian democracy is a celebration of our age old plurality’

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, who is on the last leg of his three-day visit to the country, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday. Issues concerning Palestine and ways to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and extremism are likely to figure prominently in the deliberations between the two leaders.
Modi and Abdullah are also expected to hold a discussion on defence cooperation, a twinning agreement between archaeological sites in Agra and Petra (Jordan), establishment of a centre for excellence in Amman by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and some agreements on health, culture and customs.
King Abdullah II now addresses the gathering.
"Your nation and our neighbouring country, Jordan, is situated on a land from where the message of god was sent out across the globe," PM Modi added.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Indian democracy is a celebration of our age-old plurality."
PM Modi and King Abdullah II arrives at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
Sources said that while Modi will attend the event — being organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre — there is a possibility that he may speak there as well. “However, the PM’s speech has not been finalised yet,” a source said.
King Abdullah II also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
The Jordanian king, who arrived here on Tuesday, was accorded a grand welcome by Modi, who arrived at the airport to receive him. King Abdullah is expected to deliver a speech, "Islamic Heritage: Promoting understanding and moderation", on Thursday in which he will talk about Indian society and its multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural diversity, and its experience in dealing with religious extremism. (Express photo/Praveen Jain)
"I am on my second official visit to India and I am truly honoured to be here," King Abdullah II said, as quoted by news agency ANI. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)
King Abdullah II of Jordan received a ceremonial reception by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.