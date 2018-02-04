PM mantra for exam warriors: Laugh in, laugh out

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at the release of Prime Ministrer Narendra Modis book “Exam Warriors” at a function in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at the release of Prime Ministrer Narendra Modis book “Exam Warriors” at a function in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Weeks before students across the country sit for their annual examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book compiling 25 mantras for the “exam warriors”, and with advises for parents and teachers, was released by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

The 193-page book is titled “Exam Warriors”. Swaraj elaborated each of the mantras before the gathering at the venue — Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra.

Equating life, politics and examinations, the 19th mantra in the book is: “The answer sheet is a one-way ticket – move ahead.” Modi writes that there is no point thinking about an already-submitted answer sheet. “If you have answered well, you do not need to worry. In case your haven’t, even then, do not worry about it because there is nothing you can do to alter it now.”

Giving his own example, Modi writes, “Like you have exams, I had one of my own exams — the Gujarat elections of December 2012. The day polling ended, and votes were cast, I moved ahead and began to work on the tasks at hand. I still remember going to oversee preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and reviewing and irrigation project. For me, the vote, like your answer sheet, was a one-way ticket – prepare, write, move ahead.”

In his mantra “To do your best, take adequate rest”, Modi asks students to get adequate rest in between long hours of preparation.” He writes, “In my younger days, I had a habit of spending time swimming in a lake in my village. I cherished the open skies, the cool water and the lively breeze — oneness with nature can be most refreshing.” Stressing on “Laugh in, laugh out”, he tells students, “Laugh your way into the exam hall and laugh out of it…. Smiling fosters relaxation. With great relaxation comes greater ability to recall.”

Asking students to “aspire not to be, but to do”, Modi writes that people often ask him whether he had dreamt of becoming the PM as a child. “I must confess, forget dreaming about becoming the Prime Minister, I was never even a class monitor!” he writes.

In the note from the author, Modi wrote that the experience of three episodes of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on the issue of examinations, and the response from students, their parents and teachers, convinced him that he should compile the various themes discussed in them into a book. He writes, “The book is for students who are appearing for examinations. They are the Exam Warriors – brave youngsters taking part in the festival of exams…” The last 40 pages of the book puts together several asanas of yoga, and asked students to practice them to overcome stress and be fit. Javadekar said that Modi will soon interact will students of colleges and schools on the issue of preparation for examination.

Some other mantras

* Exams test your current preparation, not you.

* Be a warrior, not a worrier.

* The present is God’s greatest ‘present’ — live here and now.

* Revise and become wise.

* Presentation is key – master it.

* Closest parallel to exams is festivals!

