Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 36th edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 AM. As ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes its three years on Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to speak on the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the high-speed rail project, which was recently inaugurated.

In his 35th radio ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last month, Modi pointed out that India has a rich cultural heritage, spanning thousands of years, and in this context, talked about the festivals which reflect the country’s diversity. “When we look at our cultural traditions, social customs, historical events, there would hardly be a day left in the year which is not connected with a festival,” he said.

Referring to the violence in Panchkula and neighbouring areas post conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the PM had said that violence in any form would not be tolerated.

Mann ki Baat will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and the live stream will be available on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Akashwani will also broadcast the programme in regional languages once the Prime Minister completes his address in Hindi.

