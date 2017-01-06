PM Narendra Modi has to go, let a national govt be formed: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not mince her words on Friday when she slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the present situation in the country owing to the government’s demonetisation move and the arrest of two TMC ministers Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Both ministers have been arrested allegedly in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam. In a statement to news agency ANI, Banerjee said, “In current situation a national government should be formed with another BJP person at helm. He (PM Modi) has to go.”

Hitting out at the prime minister, Banerjee said, “To save country, let a national government be formed. Advaniji, Rajnathji or Jaitleyji can head it. Current situation is unacceptable.” After the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the West Bengal chief minister had told Indian Express, “The Centre can’t tolerate any opposition. We are speaking out against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, which is why the CBI is attacking us now.”

She also charged the CBI for acting as an agent of the Centre to oppose political opposition. Another TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya too alleged conspiracy in the arrest of the TMC MP and filed an FIR adding that the CBI did not have any evidence to execute the arrest. Kolkata police officers said that this was the first time that a ruling party member was lodging a case against the agency in Bengal, in recent history.

A national government is a coalition government that subordinates party differences in favour national interest during crisis situations.

