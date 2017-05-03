Highlights: Happy that young generation is fighting for cleanliness, sanitation, says PM Modi in Uttarakhand

PM Narendra Modi in haridwar on Wednesday. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi in haridwar on Wednesday. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Haridwar where he inaugurated a research centre at Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth. He will return to the national capital after this. Earlier in the day, he had offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath which reopened after a six month-long winter break.

PM Modi Uttarakhand highlights:

1:18 pm: Koi bada sankalp lene ki zaroorat nahi, faansi pe latakne ki zarurat nahi, seema par jaake jawanon ki tarah marne mitne ki zaroorat nhi (There is no need to make a big resolve, hang yourself or die like soldiers on the border): PM Modi

1:16 pm: The packaging of Ayurvedic medicines is important for holistic healthcare: PM Modi

1:14 pm: The Government of India brought new health policy and now we are emphasizing on preventive healthcare and for which maintaining hygiene is a must: PM

1:14 pm: Paiso ke daan se aage badh ke, ab swacchhta ke daan ka pahal karein: PM Modi

1:13 pm: A new health policy has come out, which covers various aspects of good health and wellness: Narendra Modi

1:10 pm: I am happy that young generation is fighting for cleanliness and sanitation: PM Modi

1:09 pm: Preventive healthcare needs to be stressed on. We all have to decide and pledge ‘Mai gandagi nahin karunga’, says PM Modi in Haridwar.

1:07 pm: Yoga is one of the best tools for inner peace: PM Modi.

1: 06 pm: Let us try to integrate as many people as possible when we are marking the International Day of Yoga: PM

1:05 pm: We must never forget the innovative spirit that our ancestors were blessed with: PM Modi

1:03 pm: I can say it confidently,we will not ignore or forget the heritage that we have been historically proud of: PM Modi

1:02 pm: Had the opportunity to inaugurate the research institute today: PM Modi

12:58pm: I have complete faith in the blessings of the people of India. They are a source of energy: PM Modi in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

12:55 pm: PM Modi speaks at inauguration of Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

12:54 pm: PM Narendra Modi with Baba Ramdev at Patanjali Research Institute,Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

