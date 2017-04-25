PM Modi likely to visit Israel in July first week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

To mark 25 years of India’s full-fledged diplomatic ties with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel on July 5 and 6, top sources have told The Indian Express. They added that PM made the decision last week after four sets of dates were considered. The Prime Minister’s Office was given the option to choose from two sets of dates in June and two sets in July. Now, he will be travelling to Israel, on his way to the G-20 leaders’ summit in Hamburg in Germany, which is being held on July 7-8.

This, sources said, has finally set in motion the preparations for the first-ever Indian PM’s visit to Israel, 67 years after India formally recognised Israel.

Israel’s government, meanwhile, has instructed authorities to roll out the red carpet for Modi. Efforts are also underway to schedule an address to Knesset, Israel’s unicameral parliament with 120 members.

The other possible activities being explored by officials include a visit to an innovation and technology park, with the Advanced Technologies Park in Ben Gurion University being one of the possible options. The government is also talking to some top innovators from both countries to showcase their products during PM’s visit to the high-tech park.

According to sources, the two sides will soon start negotiations over a bilateral joint statement, which will cover issues pertaining to water management, diamonds, defence, counter-terrorism, agriculture, among others.

