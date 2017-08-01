PM Narendra Modi leaves for Assam, flood relief package likely to be discussed

PM Modi while boarding the aircraft for Assam on Tuesday Morning. (Source: Twitter/ANI) PM Modi while boarding the aircraft for Assam on Tuesday Morning. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Assam in the wee hours of Tuesday to take stock of the flood situation in the state. Modi will do an assessment of the affected areas with top officials of the state. Assam is going through one of the worst floods due to heavy monsoon showers in the state which has affected more than 25 lakh people. Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of those who died in the Assam and Rajasthan floods, and Rs 50,000 for those who have been seriously injured in the floods. The floods have claimed more than 70 lives in Assam so far.

Though the floods have receded in most parts of the state, six districts are still affected. More than 1,000 relief camps and distribution centres have been setup by the government with Air Force, NDRF and Army being summoned for rescue and relief operations.

During the visit, the prime minister would discuss all the aspects related to the floods with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials. Matters related to management of floods and the damages caused by it are also likely to be part of the wide ranging discussion. Earlier a seven member team was formed to do an on ground assessment of the situation in the state which will submit its report with recommendations to the Centre for release of relief packages. The team began its assessment on July 25.

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has donated his one month salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the people affected in the floods.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd