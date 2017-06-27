PM Narendra Modi leaves for Amsterdam after concluding ‘historic’ US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Amsterdam, Netherlands, after concluding his US visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Amsterdam, Netherlands, after concluding his US visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday departed for Amsterdam, Netherlands , after concluding his visit to the United States. This is the last destination of his three-leg tour. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Gopal Baglay, in a tweet, described PM Modi’s visit to US as ‘historic’. “Wrapping up a historic visit, setting a new milestone in India-US relationship. PM departs for Netherlands, last leg of his three nation tour,” the tweet read.

During his visit to Netherlands, Modi will officially meet with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. The two leaders are expected to have a discussion on global issues which include counter-terrorism and climate change among others. The two countries will also mark 70 years of diplomatic relations with each other. “I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima,” Modi had said in a Facebook post before departing on his three-nation tour.

Wrapping up a historic visit, setting a new milestone in #IndiaUS relationp. PM departs for Netherlands, last leg of his three nation tour pic.twitter.com/AhskCPiKhQ — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2017

After meeting with Rutte, the Prime Minister will also engage with CEOs of Dutch companies to encourage them be a part of “Indian growth story”. He will also address the Indian community in the country. “I look forward to engaging with the Indian community in the Netherlands.”

Modi met with US President Donald Trump early Tuesday morning (India time), at the White House. Hours before the meeting of the two leaders, US declared Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. PM Modi became the first leader to have a White House “working dinner” with President Trump. After the meeting, the two addressed a joint press conference at Rose Garden in the White House, where Trump described US as a “true friend” to India.

President Trump also said that both the countries will work towards eradicating radical Islamic terrorism. PM Modi also stressed on fighting against global terrorism and said the two countries have agreed on counter-terrorism measures. He also invited Trump and his family for a visit to India. “I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” PM Modi said.

