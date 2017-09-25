PM Modi launches Saubhagya Yojana for the poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP’s national executive meeting in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP’s national executive meeting in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Saubhagya Yojana for the poor and also inaugurated the Deendayal Urja Bhawan on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya during a programme in New Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and RK Singh also were present during the inauguration of ONGC’s Deendayal Urja Bhawan.

The total purview of the Saubhagya Yojana is Rs 16,320 crore while the government budgetary assistance is at Rs 12,320 crores. The Yojana will include access to electricity to all willing households, substitution to kerosene, improvement in educational and health services, improvement in communication and public safety. The scheme will also bring in increased job opportunities and better quality of life, especially for women in daily chores.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd