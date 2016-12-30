India has united to defeat ills in the economy despite inconveniences: PM Modi’s top quotes from Digi Dhan mela

Prime Minister Narendra Mod. PTI Photo by Santosh Prime Minister Narendra Mod. PTI Photo by Santosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BHIM app while speaking at the Digi Dhan Mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The prime minister said the BHIM app would make digital transactions easy for the common man. The new digital payment app is named after Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Noting that the poor were the most affected after the note ban was implemented, PM Modi said that he is thankful to the media as their criticism has helped the government formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor. He further said that the government would give away prizes to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win. “Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor,” said PM Modi.

Here are some of his top quotes:

1. “125 crore people in the country came forward on their own to end our own corruption, to fight against our own evils”

2. India has united to defeat ills in the economy despite inconveniences

3. “Earlier, people used to talk about how much we lost in 2G scam and Coalgate scam, but now we are talking about how much money we are recovered.”

4. “In last 50 days media while covering me, also questioned the Govt on how will the country become digital when poor don’t have mobile.”

5. “I am thankful to the media as this has helped Govt formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor.”

6. “For people who are upset with this decision, I don’t have anything to offer. But for those who are positive, I have an opportunity for them.”

7. “Ek zamana tha anpad ko ‘angutha chhap’ kaha jata tha, waqt badal chuka hai, aap hi ka angutha aapki bank, aapki pehchaan hai (There was once a time when people used to call you ‘angutha chhap’ but now your angutha (thumb) is your bank, your identity.”

8. “These two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana are a Christmas gift to the nation.”

9. “On the day of Christmas, GoI announced schemes to reward small traders and customers who resort to digital payments.”

10. 1.2 crore people have voluntarily given up LPG subsidies; 1.5 cr poor rural women have been given free LPG connection.

11. “Jo bhi aa raha hai ab jaa nahi raha; Jo bhi aa raha hai woh gareeb ke kaam aane wala hai (What ever money is coming is not leaking out, the money that is coming is being put to use for the for the bettermentof the poor).”

12.”Is desh ke dhan par, is desh ke gareebon ka adhikar sabse pehle hona chahiye (The poor of our country should have the first right over our wealth).”

13.”Yeh desh apne andar ki burai ko khatam karne ke liye ek hua, itna kasth jhelne ke liye aage aaye, yahi humare desh ki takat hai (The country got together to get rid out its internal defects, we stepped forward to reform, this is the strength of our country)”

14.”Aane wale dino mei media bahut seva kar sakta hai;Media ’17 mei poochega ki do-do mobile phones lekar ghoom rahe ho aur cashless nahi ho?(In the coming days the media can of great service, in 2017 media can ask if you carry two-two mobile phones then why aren’t you going cashless?)”

15.”BHIM ke roop mein desh ki janta ko saal 2017 ka uttam se uttam nazarana de raha hun (By introducing BHIM, I am giving the country the best gift for 2017)”

“In 2 weeks will make one more accomplishment,it’s security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM;you’ll only require your thumb to pay”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd