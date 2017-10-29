PM Modi tears into Congress, says those in power till yesterday are shamelessly raising voice for Kashmir autonomy

Ujire : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addrerssing a public meeting for the launch of various programme at Ujire, in Karnataka on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Ujire : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addrerssing a public meeting for the launch of various programme at Ujire, in Karnataka on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress party has separated itself from the hopes and aspirations of the people of India by espousing greater autonomy for Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in a strong reaction to Congress leader and former minister P Chidambaram’s recent comments calling for greater autonomy in the troubled state.

“Those in power until yesterday are suddenly taking a u-turn and shamelessly raising their voice for autonomy in Kashmir. Those doing politics over the lives of martyrs cannot be expected to develop India. They have no shame in doing this. Congress must answer for this. The mother who lost her son and the sister who lost her brother and the children of soldiers who fought to protect Kashmir are asking questions and the Congress shamelessly uses the language of the separatists in Kashmir and the language used in Pakistan,’’ the Prime Minister said during a brief address to BJP workers in Bengaluru on a day long visit to Karnataka.

“The country has no hope of development from the Congress,’’ Modi said. “This is the land of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and we will not allow the compromise of the security of the country,’’ he said.

“Sardar Vallabhai Patel took important decisions for the security and integrity of the country. For Kashmir hundreds of youths have martyred their lives. There is no state from where youths have not sacrificed their lives for Kashmir,’’ Prime Minister Modi said.

“When the surgical strikes happened it was a moment of pride for the whole of India but Congress could not stomach it. Now, I understand after the recent comments of its leaders why the Congress was upset with the surgical strike,’’ he said. “The sacrifice of the brave, the diplomatic capabilities of India and the courage of India the entire world saw in Doklam. However, powerful the opposition may be India stands firm. Today when the world is watching India with respect these same Congress people are spreading fake news about Doklam,’’ the Prime Minister said. “They are separated from the hopes and aspirations of the country,’’ he said.

In a small reference to the forthcoming polls in Karnataka the Prime Minister said that he gets the feeling that the people of Karnataka are impatient for the polls. “The people want to be connected to speedy development like the rest of India. I am confident that after the polls Karnataka will be aligned with speedy development,’’ Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister was on a semi-spiritual and semi-official visit to Karnataka on Sunday where he visited the Manjunath Swamy temple in Dharamsthala in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada before launching 12 lakh Ru Pay cards for women in self help groups run by the temple authorities under the aegis of the Sree Kshetra Dharamsthala Rural Development Project.

Speaking in Dharamsthala on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Modi said that the head of the SKDRDP Veerendra Heggade had proven critics of digitization and the cashless economy wrong by distributing 12 lakh Ru Pay cards to women from SHGs.

“The people who think they are intellectuals criticized the digitization effort in parliament last year but Veerendraji has proven them wrong today. As many as 12 lakh people have decided that they will do their SHG transactions in a cashless form,’’ Prime Minister Modi said.

The prime minister said that there is a need for studying the contributions of institutions like that linked with the Dharamsthala temple in the development of the country. “There are rankings for business schools, colleges etc but none for religious places. There is a need to understand the contribution of institutions that give hope to people and this one is one of those,’’ he said.

The Prime Minister on Sunday will also attend a religious event where shlokas composed by Adi Shankaracharya will be recited by thousands of people in an event called the Dashamah Soundarya Lahari Parayanotsava Mahasamarpane. He will also inaugurate a new railway line between Bidar and Kalaburagi in north Karnataka on Sunday evening.

