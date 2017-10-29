Narendra Modi in Karnataka Live Updates: PM to address three rallies, inaugurate Bidar-Kalaburagi railway line

PM Modi’s day-long trip begins with the him offering prayers at the Shri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala. PM Modi’s day-long trip begins with the him offering prayers at the Shri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka today to address a series of public meetings and inaugurate the 110-km-long railway line connecting Bidar-Kalaburagi.

PM Modi’s day-long trip begins with him offering prayers at the Shri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala. He will be arriving in a helicopter from Mengaluru.

Later, PM Modi will address a public meeting at the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project in Ujire near Dharmasthala and distribute RuPay cards to account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). The PM will also launch digital cashless Self-Help Groups (SHG) transactions.

The Prime Minister will then travel to state capital Bengaluru, where he will address a gathering at the Dashamah Soundarya Lahari Parayanotsava Mahasarmapane. The Prime Minister on Saturday tweeted, “The Soundarya Lahari is a set of shlokas composed by Adi Shankaracharya. The event has been organized for the mass chanting of these shlokas in unison.”

The Soundarya Lahari is a set of Shlokas composed by Adi Shankaracharya. There would be a mass chanting of Shlokas at the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2017

The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed 110-km-long Bidar-Kalaburagi railway line, the newly constructed track will reduce the distance between Bengaluru and New Delhi by over 350 km and travel time by six to eight hours. The PM will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

An official speaking to news agency IANS said, “The Prime Minister has a busy day, as he is scheduled to participate in seven-eight functions at three places across the state.”

PM Modi in Karnataka Live Updates:

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd