PM Modi, Jordan King Abdullah II unite against terrorism, say it has no religion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jordan King Abdullah II on Thursday resolved to fight against the global scourge of terrorism, stating that terrorism has no religion.

Addressing the gathering at a conference on ‘Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation’ in Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, Modi said the fight against radicalisation was not against any religion but against a mindset that misguides the younger generation. “Indian democracy is a celebration of age-old pluralism,” he said.

Stressing that India has embraced and treated all religions equally, the PM said, “Every religion found life here, it grew here. Every Indian is proud of this virtue, no matter what language he speaks, no matter what religion he practices.” Click here for LIVE UPDATES

Modi also said that India’s youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and use modern technology at the same time. “… therefore, our youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able to use modern technology,” he said.

King Abdullah II reiterated Modi’s thoughts and said the global war against terror is not a fight between religions. “It is between all faiths and communities against extremism, hate and violence,” he said.

He added, “Too much of what is heard in the news and what is seen about religion today is what separates people. Suspicions are inflamed by what different groups don’t know about others. Such ideologies of hate distort the word of God to stir conflict.”

Speaking on the need for a secured future, the Jordanian King said, “We cannot afford to allow the young ones to live without hope. We need to build strong successful countries. And it is our defence against turmoil and promise of secured and peaceful future which will help us achieve our goals.” He added, “We, both Muslims and non-Muslims, have the power to build a better future for the entire world.”

Abdullah II also spoke on the need for countries to unite against terrorism. “Jordan is working globally for dialogue in peace. The world is one family. However different our countries and people are, we have shared responsibility to each other as well as future,” he said.

The Jordanian King, who is on a three-day visit to the country, will hold a meeting with Modi at Hyderabad House today where the duo are expected to discuss issues concerning Palestine and ways to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and extremism. They are also expected to hold a discussion on defence cooperation, a twinning agreement between archaeological sites in Agra and Petra (Jordan), establishment of a centre for excellence in Amman by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and some agreements on health, culture and customs.

