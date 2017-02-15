PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO for PSLV-C37 rocket launch

PM Narendra Modi also said that the congratulated Secretary, Department of Space for ISRO’s PSLV-C37 launch. (Source: PTI Photo/File) PM Narendra Modi also said that the congratulated Secretary, Department of Space for ISRO’s PSLV-C37 launch. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its “remarkable feat” of sending 104 satellites into orbit using PSLV-C37 rocket. “Congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and CARTOSAT satellite together with 103 nano satellites!” the prime minister tweeted.

Acknowledging the proud moment for India, PM Modi said the nation salutes our scientists. “This remarkable feat by @ isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists.” The prime minister also spoke to the Secretary, Department of Space, congratulating him and the entire team of scientists for Wednesday’s “exceptional achievement.”

Spoke to the Secretary, Department of Space and congratulated him & the entire team of scientists on today's exceptional achievement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017

With the PSLV-C37 rocket, ISRO attempted to outdo itself as never before have so many satellites been carried on a single rocket. The record for the most satellites launched in a single mission is 37 — by Russia in 2014. Last June, ISRO sent up 20 satellites in one go, its personal best. It is using the same rocket this time — the XL version of the popular Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), to push the boundaries of efficiency and effectiveness in space launches. Wednesday’s launch is also significant for Planet, an American company that owns 88 of the 104 satellites that will be on board.

