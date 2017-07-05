India inks seven MoUs with Israel, Netanyanhu hails relationship as match made in heaven

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv , Israel on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv , Israel on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

India and Israel Wednesday inked seven agreements in a wide range of areas including cooperation in space, water management and agriculture.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu said their talks did not just focus on bilateral opportunities but also on extending cooperation in fighting terrorism, which is threatening the global peace and stability.

Netanyahu hailed the India-Israel relationship as a “marriage made in heaven” which is being implemented here on earth. “This is a deeply moving moment for me. We are making history,” the Israeli prime minister said.

On terrorism, Netanyahu said: “we are being challenged by the forces of terror that is undermining our peace and stability. We agreed to cooperate in this area as well.”

Speaking after Netanyahu, PM Modi thanked the Israeli prime minister for his warms words and “exceptional” welcome he received on his maiden visit to the country. “I am honoured to be in Israel on this exceptional visit. Our belief in democratic values and economic progress has been a shared pursuit,” PM Modi said.

Sharing details about his meeting with Netanyahu, PM Modi spoke about the need to strengthen their relationship that reflects on the two countries shared priorities. “Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have had productive discussions covering an extensive menu of issues. Our goal is to build a relationship that reflects our shared priorities and draws on enduring bonds between our peoples. We regard thriving two-way trade and investment flows as the bed-rock of a strong partnership,” he said.

Saying that India, like Israel, has suffered first-hand the violence and hatred spread by terror, PM Modi called for increased cooperation between the two countries to fight the growing radicalization.

He ended his statement by inviting Netanyahu and his family to visit India. India and Israel also agreed to set up a USD 40 million fund for industrial Research and Development, and innovation fund, with both countries contributing USD 20 million each.

