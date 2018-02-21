PM Narendra Modi is an instrument of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also said he is looking forward to the prime minister’s “sermon” on the corruption issues in his “Mann ki Baat” programme. Rahul Gandhi also said he is looking forward to the prime minister’s “sermon” on the corruption issues in his “Mann ki Baat” programme.

In a sharp attack on Narendra Modi over the PNB fraud case, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the prime minister an “instrument of corruption”. Talking to reporters in poll-bound Meghalaya, Gandhi, when asked about the PNB scam worth over Rs 11,000 crore, said, “Narendra Modi is not against corruption, he is an instrument of corruption.”

Narendra Modi is not against corruption, he is an instrument of corruption: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong. #PNBScam #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/43BRtgFjrp — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

Earlier in the day, Gandhi targeted the prime minister over his silence on the PNB bank fraud case and Rafale deal. He said he is looking forward to the prime minister’s “sermon” on the corruption issues in his “Mann ki Baat” programme.

Calling prime minister’s programme aired on All India Radio a monologue, the Congress president said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale “scam”.

“Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. “Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about? “1. Nirav Modi’s 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot “2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam. “I look forward to your sermon,” he said on Twitter.

Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about? 1. Nirav Modi’s 22,000 Cr. Loot & Scoot 2. The 58,000 Cr. RAFALE scam. I look forward to your sermon. pic.twitter.com/jp0AnLePtU — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 21, 2018

The Congress chief has targeted the prime minister over his silence on the multi-crore bank scam involving jeweller Nirav Modi, alleging that he has fled the country after protection from the “powers that be”. Gandhi has also been attacking the government on the Rafale aircraft deal.

In response to the prime minister’s suggestion for ideas for his January 28 ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Gandhi had urged him to tell the country about India’s plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.

“Dear @narendramodi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: “1. Get our youth JOBS “2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM “3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana,” Gandhi had said in an earlier tweet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd