PM Narendra Modi invites cancer expert Dr P Raghu Ram for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited breast cancer expert Padma Shri Dr P Raghu Ram to be a part of the central government’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement. In a letter to Ram, a Dr B C Roy Award recipient, PM Modi said, “Your contribution in the field of medicine has helped the nation attain distinction in the healthcare sector globally as well as provided relief to the ailing.”

“Your involvement in the cleanliness initiative would be instrumental in building a clean and healthy India. I personally invite you to lend your support to the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement and dedicate some time for the cause of a Swachh Bharat,” the letter read.

Ram is director of city-based KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for breast diseases and is also the president of Association of Breast Surgeons of India. “I have decided to conduct the Swachhata initiative in Ibrahimpur, my adopted village, in the remotest part of Telangana state,” Ram said in a press note issued here.

The prime minister launched the central government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Campaign in October 2014, to promote sanitation and written personalised letters to celebrities, industrialists, sportspersons, film stars, inter-faith leaders to enlist their support.

