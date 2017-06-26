PM Narendra Modi in Wall Street Journal: Vision of joint success and progress guides Indo-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. PTI Photo/PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. PTI Photo/PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an opinion article published on Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Sunday, said he is confident about the “growing convergence” between India and United States. PM Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to US, and is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump later in the evening, said the relations between two nations are strengthened by “shared values and the stability of our systems”. “Confidence in each other’s political values and a strong belief in each other’s prosperity has enabled our engagement to grow. A vision of joint success and progress guides our partnership,” PM Modi wrote in the WSJ.

Talking about bilateral trade relationship between the two nations, PM Modi said Indian companies are “adding value to the manufacturing and services sectors in the US”. He also said that the annual trade between the two nations is likely to see an increase in the coming years. PM Modi said Indian companies are building presence in over 35 states in the country. “American companies have likewise fueled their global growth by investing more than $20 billion in India,” the Prime Minister added. Pitching for GST, which will be implemented in India from July 1, PM Modi wrote the rollout of the tax reform will “in a single stroke, convert India into a unified, continent-sized market of 1.3 billion people.”

Speaking on rising energy needs of India, PM Modi wrote “Indian companies will import import energy in excess of $40 billion from the US”. He also said that Indian aviation fleet will employ around 200 US-made aircraft. PM Modi said the two countries are building a partnership to achieve “global good”. Talking about Indo-US collaborative efforts in various sectors including health, space, cyber technology, PM Modi said, “Whenever India and the US work together, the world reaps the benefits.”

PM Modi also spoke of the mutual interest of both the nations in defence and counter-terrorism. “Both India and the US have an overriding interest in securing our societies, and the world, from the forces of terrorism, radical ideologies and nontraditional security threats,” he wrote. He added that India shares US administration’s determination to bring an end to global terrorism.

Defining the “logic of our strategic relationship” as “incontrovertible”, PM Modi said the two nations are joined by their “faith in the strength of our multicultural societies that have defended our values at all costs, including the supreme sacrifices we’ve made in distant corners of the globe.” PM Modi also congratulated Indian-American community and said they have played a “crucial role in connecting and contributing to our societies”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd