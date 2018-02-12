Modi in Oman LIVE Updates: PM to cap off tour with visit to Shiva temple, interaction with CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cap off his four-day West Asia tour with a visit to a Shiv temple and the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat. He is also scheduled to interact with CEOs and meet the deputy PM of Oman before departing for India later in the evening. Modi, who arrived in Oman from UAE, had an exhaustive Sunday, addressing the Indian community in Muscat and signing eight agreements, including one pertaining to military cooperation, with Oman’s Sultan Qaboos.
During the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Sultan Qaboos appreciated the contribution of honest and hard working Indian nationals in the development of Oman. The PM had embarked on his West Asia tour on February 9 and visited Jordan, Palestine and UAE. Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Ramallah, where he spoke in favour of an “independent Palestine”, avoiding any mention of the two-state solution. In UAE, the highlight of his visit was laying the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
Narendra Modi in Oman LIVE Updates:
The Grand Mosque in Muscat was a gift to the nation from Sultan Qaboos to mark his 30th year of reign. The main attraction of the mosque, a magnificent piece of modern Islamic architecture, is a Persian carpet in the main prayer hall that is 70m by 60m wide, the second-largest hand-loomed Iranian carpet in the world. Six-hundred women took four years to weave the carpet.
The Shiva temple in Muscat, situated near Sultan’s Palace about 35kms from Seeb Airport, is also known as Motishwar Mandir and was constructed 109 years back. This temple was constructed by the Bania Merchant Community from Gujarat, who settled in Muscat centuries back.
On his last day of West Asia tour, PM Modi will have a meeting with Omani CEOs. Next, he will visit Sultan Qaboos Mosque in the afternoon. The PM will also visit a Shiva Temple there. In addition to these visits, Modi will also be meeting with the two deputy Prime Ministers of Oman - Sayyed Fahad and Sayyed Asad.