Modi in Oman LIVE Updates: PM to cap off tour with visit to Shiva temple, interaction with CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cap off his four-day West Asia tour with a visit to a Shiv temple and the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat. He is also scheduled to interact with CEOs and meet the deputy PM of Oman before departing for India later in the evening. Modi, who arrived in Oman from UAE, had an exhaustive Sunday, addressing the Indian community in Muscat and signing eight agreements, including one pertaining to military cooperation, with Oman’s Sultan Qaboos.

During the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Sultan Qaboos appreciated the contribution of honest and hard working Indian nationals in the development of Oman. The PM had embarked on his West Asia tour on February 9 and visited Jordan, Palestine and UAE. Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Ramallah, where he spoke in favour of an “independent Palestine”, avoiding any mention of the two-state solution. In UAE, the highlight of his visit was laying the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

