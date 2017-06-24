India, Portugal sign 11 pacts to boost bilateral ties; PM Modi says determined to fight terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal.(AP Photo/Armando Franca)

India and Portugal on Saturday announced a four million euros joint fund to bolster research in science and technology as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Portuguese counterpart on cooperation in areas like counter-terrorism, space and climate studies. PM Modi arrived in Lisbon, Portugal today as part of his three-nation visit. This is the first-ever bilateral visit by any India PM to Portugal. He later addressed a joint press statement with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. PM Modi is scheduled to visit United States and The Netherlands after Portugal.

“It is an honor and a source of pride to receive Narendra Modi, the first time an India Prime Minister visits,” the Portuguese PM said in a tweet on Saturday. PM Modi also took to Twitter and said: “I landed in Portugal. My brief visit will strengthen relations between India and Portugal.”

A special Gujarati vegetarian meal was prepared for PM Modi’s lunch. After the ceremonial welcome, lunch and discussions between the two prime ministers, they issued a joint press statement. “17 cooperation projects have been identified, we are working with institutions. Our talks have covered wide variety of areas,” Portuguese PM said in his statement.

He also said that the number of agreements signed between the two countries will have a ‘great impact in future’. “While in past it was maritime link that connected our two countries, but today its the digital link that’ll join us in future,” he said. The agreements signed included cooperation in outer

space, double taxation avoidance, nano technology, improving cultural ties, youth and sports, higher education and scientific research, and Portugal-India business hub and Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi began his address by sharing condolences for the victims of forest fire and their families. “We thank Portugal for your consistent support for India’s permanent membership of UNSC, and of Multilateral Export Control Regime. We have agreed to set up a joint Science and Technology fund of four million euros. New agreements in the field of taxation, science, space, youth affairs and sports outline expanding scope of our partnership,” PM Modi said.

He also thanked the Portuguese government for sharing digital version of 12,000 17th century documents comprising exchange of letters between Goa and Portugal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for United States from Portugal where he will meet US President Donald Trump.

