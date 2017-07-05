PM Narendra Modi in Israel LIVE updates: PM to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on second day of visit

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu,visiting the Danziger Flower Farm- a leading facility for R&D in plant varieties, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday. PTI Photo / PIB Tel Aviv: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu,visiting the Danziger Flower Farm- a leading facility for R&D in plant varieties, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday. PTI Photo / PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Israel on Tuesday to begin his two nation-tour. He was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Cabinet ministers at the airport. This is the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel. PM Modi visited Danziger “Dan” Flower Farm, Yad Vashem, the Hall of Names and a dinner was hosted for him by his Israeli counterpart at his official residence. The Prime Minister will leave for Germany from Israel on Thursday to attend the 12th edition of G20 summit there.

8:00 am: On first day of his visit, PM Modi raised the issue of terrorism after visiting the holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. “Yad Vashem is a reminder of the unspeakable evil inflicted generations ago. It is also a tribute to your unbreakable spirit… to rise above the depths of tragedy, overcome hatred and forge ahead to build a vibrant democratic nation. Yad Vashem tells us that those who believe in humanity and civilised values must come together and defend it at all costs. As such, we must resolutely oppose the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time,” he said. Click here to read full story

7:30 am: PM Modi will meet Israeli president Reuven Rivlin on second day of his visit.

