PM Narendra Modi in Israel LIVE updates: PM to depart for Israel today, expected to reach in evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at Hyderabad House in November 2016 (Representational image) . Reuters Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at Hyderabad House in November 2016 (Representational image) . Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Israel at 6 pm (Indian time) and will be received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior ministers at the airport. This is the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Israel on Monday Israel backed India on the issue of terror threat it faces from Pakistan. “Israel supports India on terrorism emanating out of Pakistan, hook, line and sinker. But we are not asking for a quid pro quo… the horrors coming from Pakistan…the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the rogue operations from Pakistan. We say that India has the right to defend itself, just like Israel has the right to defend itself. I don’t see a difference between LeT and Hamas. A terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist,” Mark Sofer, deputy director general in charge of the Asia and Pacific division said on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi in Israel LIVE Israel:

7:45 am: Ahead of his visit, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said, “India believes in a two-state solution in which both Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist peacefully.” Click here to read more

7:35 am: Terrorism is always on our table because we both countries are facing terrorism as a major threat, as a new battleground, says Israel ambassador to India: ANI

7:20 am: Israel on Monday backed India on the issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. On Tuesday, PM is expected to visit a farm and holocaust museum. Click here to read more

7:15 am: PM Narendra Modi is expected to hold talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The Israeli PM is also expected to host a dinner for PM Modi at his official residence tonight.

7:00 am: PM Modi will depart for Israel his official visit from July 4 to 6, the first by any Indian prime minister in the history.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd