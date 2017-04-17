PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Inaugurates multispeciality hospital, diamond manufacturing unit, other events lined up

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates superspeciality hospital in Surat, Gujarat. ANI photo PM Narendra Modi inaugurates superspeciality hospital in Surat, Gujarat. ANI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Surat, Gujarat where he is going to inaugurate a number of key projects. The Prime Minister reached Surat on Sunday for a two-day visit. He also took to Twitter on Saturday and acknowledged the preparations that were being made for his visit to the state where he served as a Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014.

*PM Modi first inaugurated the Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in the city and addressed the gathering. “Many pharma firms are unhappy with my decision of cheaper stents, medicines,” he said in his address.

*After the inauguration of Kiran Multispeciality Hospital, PM Modi inaugurated a diamond manufacturing/polishing unit of Hari Krishna Export Private Limited in Ichhapur district.

The Prime Minister is now scheduled to inaugurate a cattle feed plant and ice-cream plant of Sumul Dairy in Bajipura village of Tapi district. He will then lay foundation stone of a dairy products plant at Nava Pardi. He will also address a public gathering in Surat.

This is PM Narendra Modi’s second visit to Gujarat after he assumed office in 2014. He led a roadshow from the airport to Circuit House on Sunday after he landed in Surat on Sunday.

