PM Narendra Modi in Chennai tomorrow for launch of Amma two-wheeler scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai on Saturday to attend the launch of the AIADMK government’s ambitious scheme of providing 50 per cent subsidy to working women to buy two-wheelers. A pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Amma Two-wheeler Scheme is being launched on her birth anniversary.

According to an official statement, besides Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will also visit Daman, Puducherry and Gujarat in the next two days. The prime minister will arrive in Daman tomorrow to launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting.

Modi will then travel to Tamil Nadu. At Chennai, he will attend the event to mark the inauguration of the two-wheeler scheme. On Sunday, the prime minister will visit Puducherry. At Aurobindo Ashram, he will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo, and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education.

He will also visit Auroville. He will release a commemorative a postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville. The prime minister will also address a public meeting in Puducherry. On Sunday evening, Modi will be in Surat, Gujarat, for the flagging off of the ‘Run for New India Marathon’.

