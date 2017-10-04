The growth rate has fallen, but Govt committed to reverse it: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Swachh Bharat Diwas function in New Delhi on Monday. PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Swachh Bharat Diwas function in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday acknowledged that the country’s economy had plunged in April-June quarter but insisted that his government is committed to reverse the slide. “After achieving average growth of 7.5 per cent over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but government is committed to reverse it,” PM Modi said while addressing company secretaries at inauguration of Golden Jubilee Year of the Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) in Delhi.

Hitting out at critics of economic slowdown and previous dispensation, Prime Minister Modi said the country’s economy had witnessed a growth for three continuous years after the BJP formed the government at the Centre. “Dip in economic growth in one quarter has boosted pessimists; not first time growth has dipped to 5.7 per cent in any quarter,” he said.

Reiterating his praise for demonetisation, the Prime Minister said the cash to GDP ration has come down to 9 per cent after demonetisation and that it was 12 per cent before November 9, 2016.

“GDP growth dipped to 5.7 per cent or below eight times during UPA regime when nation was faced with high inflation, CAD and fiscal deficit,” PM Modi said.

GDP growth rate over the years. pic.twitter.com/YjkW9LUeJr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2017

