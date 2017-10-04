The growth rate has fallen, but Govt committed to reverse it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday acknowledged that the country’s economy had plunged in April-June quarter but insisted that his government is committed to reverse the slide. “After achieving average growth of 7.5 per cent over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but government is committed to reverse it,” PM Modi said while addressing company secretaries at inauguration of Golden Jubilee Year of the Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) in Delhi.
Hitting out at critics of economic slowdown and previous dispensation, Prime Minister Modi said the country’s economy had witnessed a growth for three continuous years after the BJP formed the government at the Centre. “Dip in economic growth in one quarter has boosted pessimists; not first time growth has dipped to 5.7 per cent in any quarter,” he said.
Reiterating his praise for demonetisation, the Prime Minister said the cash to GDP ration has come down to 9 per cent after demonetisation and that it was 12 per cent before November 9, 2016.
“GDP growth dipped to 5.7 per cent or below eight times during UPA regime when nation was faced with high inflation, CAD and fiscal deficit,” PM Modi said.
- Oct 4, 2017 at 7:14 pmCash to GDP ratio means nothing except provide talking points for story-tellers like Modi to pretend that things have changed. Suppose you had Rs100 in the bank and Rs1000 in cash and post demonetisation all Rs1100 is in the bank which you use to transact electronically. has anything changed?Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 7:13 pmThe new system that is being put in place or has been put in place will oust corrupt practices in business. Thise complaining against GST are tax evadees who earn crores but dont pay tax . This is changing now. It will be extremely difficult to avoid tax thanksbto input credit system and rhe software of GSTN. Now,pay tax or close your business. Those who will pay tax and subject themselves to transparency will survive . Others will perish. GST isbtruly revolutionary. In next 6 months,it will expand the revenues of govt at a pace which was never seen before.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 7:13 pmAb bus bih karo guruji kitna majak karo ke jo hamari ek bohal ki.ham dilwale hai bhewakuf nahi.diwale ka majak bana diya aap logo ne.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 7:12 pmmake public your commitments on NPA in banks.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 7:11 pmBut UPA's 5.7 percent is equivalent to NDAs 7.7 percent, thanks to change of measurement basis that Modi introduced as soon as he came to power (adding an average of 2 to GDP without making any change at all).Reply
