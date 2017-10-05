PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley

Amit Shah (left) OM Narendra Modi (Centre) and Finance Minster Arun Jaitley. Amit Shah (left) OM Narendra Modi (Centre) and Finance Minster Arun Jaitley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Though officials did not say what was discussed in the meeting, it came ahead of Modi’s proposed visit to poll-bound Gujarat on October 7 and 8.

Shah, who was scheduled to address a rally in the home town of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, cut short his programme to rush to Delhi for the meeting. BJP Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan told reporters that Shah would be unable to attend the phase of the ‘Janaraksha Yatra’ (People’s Protection March) as he has to attend a meeting with the prime minister in the national capital.

The meeting also took place a day after Modi had defended his government’s economic decisions amid opposition onslaught over slow economic growth.

