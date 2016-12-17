PM Narendra Modi has no knowledge of economics and failed in history test, mocks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking umbrage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Indira rejected demonetisation” remark, the Congress Party on Saturday said the latter had no knowledge of economics and had always failed in history. It also described the current government’s demonetisation drive as a gigantic economic scam.

“Our Prime Minister, unfortunately, has no understanding of economics and he has always failed in his history test. Therefore, to expect a sermon from him on development 40 years back is in fact, quite cruel and heavy on India’s development journey,” Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra told ANI. “In fact, what Mr. Modi has done is nothing less than a gigantic economic scam. He has unleashed economic terror on a fast developing country like India. Therefore, there is simply no reason for us to believe him when he attempts to make certain divergences which are, in fact, quite cheap,” he added.

The Congress response comes a day after of the Prime Minister stating that Indira Gandhi rejected demonetisation in 1971, which resulted in the poor economic condition of the country, because she wanted to win elections. Prime Minister Modi, while alleging that Indira Gandhi sold out India by ignoring advice to demonetise, said, “She told her then finance minister Y.B. Chavan: “Are no more elections to be fought by the Congress?”

“For the Congress, party is bigger than the nation; but for us, the nation is above the party,” Modi said.

