PM Narendra Modi greets the nation on 71st Independence Day

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: File) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of India’s 70th Independence Day. He took to Twitter to wish the people saying, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind.”

PM Modi will be received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. He will hoist the Tricolour in the ceremony which will take place at the Red Fort today. Following which he is scheduled to deliver his speech to the citizens at 7:30 am.

This will be his fourth speech at the Red Fort since he became the Prime Minister. In his previous addresses to the nation, the Prime Minister listed out his vision for the nation. This year he is also expected to address the issues raised by the citizens on his official website under an initiative where people were asked to give their suggestions for his Independence Day speech.

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जय हिन्द! Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd