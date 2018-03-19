PM Modi greets people on Navreh, Cheti Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo/file) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo/file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all Kashmiri Pandits and the Sindhi community on the occasion of Navreh and Cheti Chand on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Navreh Mubarak! As the new year begins, I pray that everyone’s lives are blessed with tremendous happiness, prosperity and good health. Every Indian takes immense pride in the rich culture of the Kashmiri Pandit community.”

In another tweet, the PM said, “On the auspicious occasion of Cheti Chand, my best wishes to the Sindhi community. May Lord Jhulelal always shower us with his noble blessings and may the coming year be filled with joy.”

Navreh, which is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Nava-Varsha’, marks the beginning of the new year and the onset of spring season. On this day, the Kashmiri Pandits throng temples to offer prayers to Goddess Nav Durga.

Cheti Chand, on the other hand, is the beginning of the Hindu new year for the Sindhi Hindus. Also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, the festival is a sign of the onset of spring and harvest just like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

