PM Narendra Modi greets North-easterns on ‘statehood day’

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:January 21, 2017 2:36 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the people of the Northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their ‘statehood day’ and hoped they continue to achieve heights in all-round development.
In his message to the people of Tripura, he prayed for the state’s all-round growth.
“My best wishes for the development journey of the state,” Modi said in the message for Meghalaya.
He also hoped that Manipur remains blessed with joy and prosperity.