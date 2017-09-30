PM Modi greets nation on Dussehra, to attend celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi on Saturday. In a tweet, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the festival. “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. It will be the second time, after 2014, that PM Modi will celebrate Dussehra in the capital. According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are also expected to take part in Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort along with PM Modi.

President Kovind also took to Twitter to offer his greetings on the festival. In a tweet, he said, “Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!” Delhi BJP President Manoj Tewari, along with Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel are also expected to be present at the event.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also take part in Dussehra celebrations with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border police at Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

