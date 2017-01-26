Latest News
  • PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 68th Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 68th Republic Day

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2017 8:54 am
Republic day india, republic day, 68th republic day, narendra modi, Modi, PM Modi, PM Modi greets nation, PM Modi republic day, pranab mukherjee, Abu dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, india news, indian express news, latest news, republic day news Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to Twitter to greet the nation. January 26, 1950 was when the Constitution of India came into force.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also the son of UAE’s founding president, will be the chief guest at the parade this year as he joins prime minister Narendra Modi and president Pranab Mukherjee for the occasion.

In his address to the nation Thursday, President Mukherjee touched upon a host of issues. He said that it was pertinent that everyone conforms to the values of “tolerance, patience and respect for others”. “India’s pluralism & her social, cultural, linguistic & religious diversity are our greatest strength. Our tradition has always celebrated the ‘argumentative’ Indian; not the ‘intolerant’ Indian,” said Mukherjee.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 26: Latest News