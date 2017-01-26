PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 68th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to Twitter to greet the nation. January 26, 1950 was when the Constitution of India came into force.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also the son of UAE’s founding president, will be the chief guest at the parade this year as he joins prime minister Narendra Modi and president Pranab Mukherjee for the occasion.

In his address to the nation Thursday, President Mukherjee touched upon a host of issues. He said that it was pertinent that everyone conforms to the values of “tolerance, patience and respect for others”. “India’s pluralism & her social, cultural, linguistic & religious diversity are our greatest strength. Our tradition has always celebrated the ‘argumentative’ Indian; not the ‘intolerant’ Indian,” said Mukherjee.

