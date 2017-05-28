Latest News

PM Modi greets country on Ramzan

"Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace & harmony across the world," the prime minister said on Twitter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 28, 2017 11:18 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the country on the start of Ramzan, the fasting month for Muslims, and prayed that it enhances the spirit of peace and harmony. Ramzan, the holiest month for Muslims, began today.

