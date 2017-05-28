PM Modi greets country on Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the country on the start of Ramzan, the fasting month for Muslims, and prayed that it enhances the spirit of peace and harmony. Ramzan, the holiest month for Muslims, began today.

Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace & harmony across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017

“Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace & harmony across the world,” he tweeted.

