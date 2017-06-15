PM Modi greets Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 64th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Source: PTI Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 64th birthday through his Sina Weibo account which was created in 2015. “On the occasion of President Xi Jinping’s birthday, I congratulate him and wish him long life and good health,” Modi wrote on his Weibo account. Weibo is a microblogging platform similar to Twitter.

In China, details on the personal lives of Chinese leaders is mostly inaccessible to the public. The country also regulates the internet using the Great Firewall of China (GFW) which generally doesn’t allow discussions on the personal lives of Chinese leaders. Xi’s birthday, therefore, had not been highlighted by the official media. However, PM Modi’s message on Weibo spilt the beans.

“A few days ago I met with President Xi Jinping during the SCO summit in Astana and had a fruitful discussion to further promote the development of China-India relations,” PM Modi wrote in Mandarin.

The two leaders had interacted at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit for the first time after India chose to skip the Belt and Road Initiative meeting in Beijing. India refrained from being a part of China’s ambitious initiative One-Belt-One-Road citing “sovereignty issues.” The two neighbouring countries had also strained their diplomatic ties after Dalai Lama visited India recently.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd