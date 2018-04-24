PM Narendra Modi’s Panchayati Raj Day address in 10 key points: ‘When our villages are transformed, India will be transformed’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing gram sabhas across the country. File Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing gram sabhas across the country. File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Ramnagar in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. At the event, Prime Minister Modi addressed panchayats across the country. Prime Minister Modi urged panchayat members to “focus on the right utilisation of funds, he said, adding that the government is committed to rural development.”

Modi also said the government was committed to ensuring high quality education across India’s villages. On funding, Modi said there has to be transparency in whatever budget is allocated to village panchayats and that panch members must ensure that it is fully implemented.

“I want to work for the upliftment of our villages. If we are dedicated, nothing can serve as a bottleneck towards the development of our villages. Financial crunch is never an impediment to the progress of villages, prioritising things is,” Modi said.