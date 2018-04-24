PM Narendra Modi’s Panchayati Raj Day address in 10 key points: ‘When our villages are transformed, India will be transformed’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Ramnagar in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. At the event, Prime Minister Modi addressed panchayats across the country. Prime Minister Modi urged panchayat members to “focus on the right utilisation of funds, he said, adding that the government is committed to rural development.”
Modi also said the government was committed to ensuring high quality education across India’s villages. On funding, Modi said there has to be transparency in whatever budget is allocated to village panchayats and that panch members must ensure that it is fully implemented.
“I want to work for the upliftment of our villages. If we are dedicated, nothing can serve as a bottleneck towards the development of our villages. Financial crunch is never an impediment to the progress of villages, prioritising things is,” Modi said.
Highlights
PM Modi awards sarpanches
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated sarpanches of villages which have achieved 100 per cent smokeless kitchens, 100 per cent vaccination under Mission Indradhanush, and 100 per cent electrification under Saubhagya Scheme.
'Change India through its villages'
Prime Minsiter Modi said India's development must take place beginning from its villages, and that once India's villages transform for the better, India will change too.
Focus on water conservation, says PM Modi
Addressing panchayats on Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said: "Think about what you can do for water conservation in the villages. Every drop of water should be conserved." He was speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla.
Ensure transparency in fund utilisation, says PM Modi
"When it comes to rural development, Budgets are important. But, there is a shift in the discourse in last few years. People are now talking about the need to ensure that money allocated for a project is utilised and it is done in a transparent manner," PM Modi said during his address in Mandla.
'Govt is committed to rural development'
Prime Minister Modi said the government would provide all necessary backing to village panchayats in ensuring development, saying the central government was committed to the development of rural India. "We are committed to our villages," Modi said.
"I got an opportunity to inaugurate the construction work an LPG Plant that will be largely instrumental in bringing a transformation in the lives of the women in Madhya Pradesh," Prime Minister Modi said in his address on Panchayati Raj Day. Modi announced that Rs 120 crore will be used to develop the LPG plant in Mandala district, thereby providing the availability of gas cylinders in all surrounding areas as well as employment opportunities for the people living there.
Prime Minister Modi said the government took the landmark decision of moving bamboo from trees into category of grass. "This will facilitate farmers take up bamboo cultivation. It will help increase farmers' income and reduce the amount of bamboo imported from other countries," he said.
In his address to village panchayats, Modi said that the recent steps taken by his government will ensure that women in the country are safer. The Prime Minister, it appears was talking about the recent ordinance amending the POCSO Act which will provide for death penalty to rapists of girl children below 12 years of age.
Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a restructured Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan scheme aimed at making rural local bodies self-sustainable, financially stable and more efficient. The scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi today.
Panchayati Raj Day was first celebrated on April 24, 2010. A seminar conducted by the Panchayati Raj Ministry was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged villagers and panchayat members to focus primarily on three things. "As public representatives working across the villages, I appeal to you to focus on Jan Dhan, Van Dhan, Gobar Dhan. Ensure that people have Jan Dhan accounts and insurance coverage under the Government schemes, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing panchayats across India, said it was important that Gandhi's vision of panchayati raj be fulfilled.
