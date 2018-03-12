Macron in Varanasi LIVE updates: Inauguration of solar plant, boat ride with Modi on itinerary

Macron in Varanasi LIVE updates: Posters announcing the visit of PM Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi on Monday. (Express photo) Macron in Varanasi LIVE updates: Posters announcing the visit of PM Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi on Monday. (Express photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, will head eastwards from Delhi to Varanasi on Monday, where he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning. Both the leaders will then visit the neighbouring Mirzapur district where they will inaugurate a 100 MW solar power plant, before flying back to Varanasi where the two leaders will take a boat ride from Assi to Dashaswamedh Ghat. They will also visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul in Bada Lalpur, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, and hold an interaction with artisans and view a live demonstration of their crafts.

The Uttar Pradesh education department has directed all schools in Varanasi to ensure that students were present on Monday to greet the two leaders. Following the boat ride, Modi and Macron will flag off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi, and Patna. On Sunday, India and France co-hosted the first summit of the International Solar Alliance. Earlier, the two nations signed 14 agreements, including a landmark MoU on recognising each others’ educational degrees.

