PM focus on technology use of judiciary, CJI talks about triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the use of technologies to ease judicial processes and Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar spoke about expeditiously dealing with cases related to triple talaq at the valedictory function of the 150th year celebrations of Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

The Prime Minister assured the CJI of complete cooperation from the government to strengthen the judicial system.

Modi said the use of technology would save time and ensure that lawyers made arguments in court with sharpness that would help judges in taking decisions faster. In his speech as the chief guest, Modi said the “janjaal” of laws were created by governments earlier and the common man suffered its burden.

He said he was happy that even before completing the term, his government had scrapped around 1,200 laws. Modi stressed on the use of advanced technologies in the judicial system and suggested why dates for cases could not be given on mobile phones and how use of video conferencing for asking questions from a government official would save time if that officer has been transferred to another place.

“Expenditure is made on security as well as while taking prisoners from jails to the courts. Aur us marg mein kya kya nahin hota hai, yeh sab jaante hain.. ab Yogiji ayen hain, toh shayad woh bandh hoga (On this path what all happens everyone knows. Now that Yogji has come, maybe all that will be stopped),” Modi said.

In his speech, CJI Khehar said three Constitution benches had been formed for the coming summer vacation. There were so many serious cases which will make impact on the life of people. One case was of triple talaq, he said. “Do not know what will be the judgment but rights of the people will be defined,” the CJI said about that case.

The CJI further said, as on January 31, 2017, there was pendency of 7 lakh cases in Allahabad HC whereas pendency of 2 lakh cases in its Lucknow bench. The CJI said the Prime Minister speaks his Mann ki Baat and the entire nation listens to him. Today he was there to tell his ‘dil ki baat’ to the PM, he said.

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Electronics and Information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said the government and judiciary would function in coordination for faster justice delivery. The government was close to finalising the National Litigation Policy and he had written to CMs of all states on the directive of the PM to make efforts that government litigation be reduced to minimum, Prasad added.

The minister further said that digital governance was good governance. There were 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country and a paralegal entrepreneur will be trained to be associated with these CSCs so deprived sections could get pre-litigation legal advice. On a pilot basis, it will be started at 200 CSCs each in UP and Bihar, he added.

