PM Modi shows how he keeps fit, nominates H D Kumaraswamy for #FitnessChallenge

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
PM Modi nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and CWG gold medalist Manikar Batra for the #FitnessChallenge.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 10:14:22 am
Narendra Modi fitness challenge video PM Modi nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and CWG gold medalist Manikar Batra for the #FitnessChallenge. (Source: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Days after accepting Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s #FitnessChallenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted a one-minute-forty-nine-second video of his morning exercise regime. In the video, PM Modi is seen practising several breathing exercises and some Yoga asanas. Apart from these, PM Modi said, he walks on a track inspired by the five elements of nature.

“Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice
breathing exercises,” he tweeted.

PM Modi has nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and CWG gold medalist Manikar Batra for the #FitnessChallenge.

“I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40,” he tweeted.

The #FitnessChallenge was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore‏ on Twitter. It quickly caught on with prominent personalities from Bollywood and the sports community.

PM Modi also asked people to devote some time to exercise every day. “I appeal to every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness. Practice any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life!,” he tweeted.

The video, at the time of writing, has so far reached nearly 50 thousand views.

