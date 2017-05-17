PM Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Latest News
By: PTI | Chennai | Published:May 17, 2017 3:27 pm
pm modi, prime minister, narendra modi, modi, pm, pm narendra modi, prime minister modi, K Palaniswami, Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu chief minister, Tamil Nadu govt, AIADMK crisis, Tamil Nadu govt performance, Tamil Nadu news, india news, latest news, indian express “It was very gracious of you to have remembered my birthday and conveyed your greetings to me,” the release quoted Palaniswami as saying. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the state government said on Wednesday. In a letter written in Tamil, Modi wished the chief minister good health and happiness “to serve the people,” an official release here said. The chief minister had turned 63 on May 12. “I am happy to extend my hearty greetings to you on your birthday. Let the Almighty bless you with good health and happiness to serve the people,” the release quoted Modi as saying.

The chief minister, in return, expressed delight over receiving birthday greetings from Modi in Tamil, it said.

“I am delighted to receive your good wishes on the occasion of my birthday, and that too in Tamil. This reflects your personal touch, which I deeply appreciate.”

“It was very gracious of you to have remembered my birthday and conveyed your greetings to me,” the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

