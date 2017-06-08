PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Myanmar plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in Myanmar military plane crash and offered India’s help in recovery efforts. The plane carrying 112 military personnel crashed on Wednesday and its wreckage and some bodies were recovered from the Andaman Sea on Thursday.

“Deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Myanmar’s military transport plane. India stands ready to help in every way in the recovery efforts,” Modi tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App