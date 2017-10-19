PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with troops in Gurez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with Army and Border Security Force personnel in Gurez Valley near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (Photo source: PM’s Instagram account) Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with Army and Border Security Force personnel in Gurez Valley near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (Photo source: PM’s Instagram account)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Army and Border Security Force personnel near the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector on Thursday.

This is the fourth successive Diwali that PM Modi has celebrated with troopers on the border and LoC.

Modi reached Gurez around 11 am and spent more than two hours with the troopers deployed there. Both the Army and BSF guard the LoC in Gurez sector.

Accompanied by Army chief Bipin Rawat and other top officials, Prime Minister Modi offered sweets to the personnel. The PM told them that like everyone else, he too wishes to spend Diwali with his family. Therefore, he was among the jawans of the armed forces, whom he considers “his family”.

The PM said he gets new energy when he spends time with troopers. Praising the sacrifices made by them in harsh conditions, Modi asked them to regularly practise yoga. ‘’Yoga will definitely enhance abilities and give a sense of calm to jawans,’’ he said in his address.

The PM also spoke of the new resolve that each Indian citizen must make for 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence.

He asked the jawans to innovate so that routine tasks and duties become easier and safer. He mentioned how the best innovations are now being recognised and awarded at the Army Day, Navy Day and Air Force Day celebrations.

Gurez Valley: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating the Diwali with the jawans of the Indian Army and BSF, in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo/ PIB) Gurez Valley: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating the Diwali with the jawans of the Indian Army and BSF, in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo/ PIB)

The Union government is committed to the welfare and betterment of the armed forces in every possible way, Modi said, mentioning ‘’the implementation of One Rank, One Pension, which had been pending for decades”.

In the visitors’ book, the Prime Minister wrote: “Protecting the Motherland, far from your loved ones, displaying the highest traditions of sacrifice, all soldiers at the nation’s borders are symbols of bravery and dedication. I have an opportunity to spend the festival of Diwali with you. The presence of brave soldiers at the border, on this festive occasion, lights the lamp of hope, and generates new energy among crores of Indians.

“To accomplish the dream of ‘New India’, this is a golden opportunity for all of us to work together. The Army too is a part of it. Greetings to all of you on Diwali.”

The PM left for New Delhi in the afternoon.

