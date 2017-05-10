E-governance is easy, effective and economical, says PM Modi

PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of Supreme Court’s ICMIS. (Source: ANI photo) PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of Supreme Court’s ICMIS. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said e-governance must be encouraged as it is environment friendly and will result in paperless offices.

Speaking at the inauguration of a seminar on Supreme Court’s journey towards becoming a ‘Digital Court’, PM Modi on Wednesday said, “Our understanding of technology should not be limited to hardware only. When it comes to technology, it is true that mindset becomes a problem.”

He also said embracing technology can’t happen if only a few people are keen on it. The scale has to be larger. “Technology has the power to transform our economic potential as well. IT + IT = IT. This means ‘Information technology + Indian Talent = India Tomorrow,” he said.

Talking about the importance of digital technology, PM Modi said, “E-governance is easy, effective and economical. It is also environment friendly. And paperless offices will benefit the environment.”

The prime minister added, “The impact and influence of artificial intelligence is going to increase. Space technology is also becoming important. And now the need of the hour is to focus on application of science and technology.

Reacalling the conversation he had earlier with the Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar, Modi said, “In my last meeting with the CJI, he had expressed concern on how to reduce the number of pending cases.”

