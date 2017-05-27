PM Narendra Modi dispatches relief to Colombo after Sri Lankan floods kill over 90

Modi also said that India would stand by Sri Lanka in the hour of need. (Source: File Photo) Modi also said that India would stand by Sri Lanka in the hour of need. (Source: File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India stood with Sri Lanka in the hour of need as torrential rainfall caused floods and mudslides in the island country killing over 90 people. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister also expressed his condolence over the loss of life and property in Sri Lanka, adding that India had already dispatched relief material to Colombo. “India condoles the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides,” he tweeted.

Modi also added that relief material from India had been dispatched and would reach Sri Lanka on Saturday and Sunday. “Our ships are being dispatched with relief material. The first ship will reach Colombo tomorrow morning. The second will reach on Sunday. Further assistance on its way.” PM Modi, who had visited Sri Lanka earlier this month, said India would help the neighbouring country to deal with the calamity. “We stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in their hour of need,” he wrote.

At least 91 people have died in the floods and over 100 are missing in Sri Lanka. Close to 7, 800 people have been affected by the calamity and a team of 400 soldiers is currently helping with the rescue work. According to the Disaster Management Center, around 2,040 people have been evacuated to safer locations and more than 61,000 had been affected by the rain that started early Friday. Sri Lanka foreign ministry has also appealed for assistance from the United Nations and from other countries.

