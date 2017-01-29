Digital economy will help cut costs: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi urged people to continue moving towards digital economy. (Source: AP Photo/File) PM Narendra Modi urged people to continue moving towards digital economy. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cited difficulties in cash transaction system while urging the people to continue the movement towards digital economy. “Billions of rupees are spent on printing the currency and circulating it. Five policemen have to be deployed to manage one ATM,’’ he said at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) function in New Delhi. “How much money can we can save if we go digital? That money can be used to provide medicines, education and housing to the poor and inculcate noble virtues among their children.’’

He said this can be done without spending anything through digital payments. The Prime Minister said that the NCC experience offers a glimpse of India, its strength and its diversity. He called unity the cornerstone of India’s strength.

“The world wonders how Indians are bound by unity despite so many regions, over 100 languages, 1,500 dialects and different customs and food habits among others. It is our country’s strength,” Modi said. He also spoke about his days in NCC and added that he could never take part in the Republic Day parade as a cadet since he was never good enough.